Benny Blanco makes first emotional confession about Selena Gomez amid split drama

Benny Blanco issued an emotional statement regarding his wife, Selena Gomez, amid the ongoing speculation about their marriage.
The music composer during his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, revealed that he deals with criticism very differently which impresses his wife a lot.
The 38-year-old record producer, during the recent episode with guest and actor Barry Keoghan, revealed that he does face online hate, and it takes an emotional toll, but he does not respond to the comments.
“I’m not gonna lie to you; I’m sure it’s huge and when I do [see them], when like [my friends will] tell me,” he said, adding, “[it’s] because they know I have like the thickest skin.”
He connected this with his 33-year-old singer-wife's reaction, sharing that she comes to him often and says she could not believe how well he can cope.
However, for Blanco, he has a very unique perspective, he became really big in a certain field when she was 17 or 18 years old.
His interview comes amid the reports of Gomez reportedly unfollowing Blanco from all of her social media accounts.
It’s worth mentioning here that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in California in September 2025, have not addressed these ongoing divorce speculations yet.