LeAnn Rimes forced to cancel two shows due to 'severe illness'

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two shows of her 30 Years of Blue Tour after celebrating her anniversary in Mexico.
On Wednesday, April 29, the How Do I Live singer turned to her Instagram Story to announce that she is cancelling her upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle, scheduled for April 30 and May 1, due to health concerns.
"Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week," Rimes penned.
While apologising for halting the shows, she shared that the concerts are being rescheduled to May 31 (Spokane) and June 2 (Seattle).
"I am truly heartbroken to have to rescheduled and i am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as i recover. I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon," she wrote.
In another social media post, Rimes shared that she has been stuck in bed while battling her sickness, with a click of her under the covers while surrounded by three boxes of tissues.
Her health update came a week after she celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in Cabo. The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2011.