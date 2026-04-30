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Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement

The ‘Deja Vu’ singer electrifies fans as she announces her third concert tour, The Unraveled

Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement
Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to hit the road once again!

The Sour hitmaker set the internet ablaze on Thursday, April 30, by surprising fans with a thrilling update, announcing her third concert tour, The Unraveled.

“i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!!” excitedly stated the Guts singer, continuing, “I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!”

She also shared the ticket information of her upcoming electrifying tour, noting, “Presale begins Tuesday, May 5th, and general onsale starts Thursday, May 7th @ 12PM local. Visit OliviaRodrigo.com for ticket info.”

In the post, Rodrigo shared an image featuring more details about the forthcoming tour, including the special guests, concert dates and cities.

Fans’ reactions:

In the comments, one of the fans excitedly wrote, “DAMN SHE NEVER STOPSSS LETS GOOOO.”

“AAAAAH OMG I NEED TO SEE YOU LIVE AGAIN,” another expressed, while a third added, “See you soon.”

The Unraveled Tour special guests:

Joining her on the thrilling adventure will be alternative pop artists Devon Again, rock band Die Spitz, singer Grace Ives, rock band The Last Dinner Party, and one more rock band Wolf Alice.

The Unraveled Tour concert dates and cities:

Olivia Rodrigo is set to kick off the North American leg of her third concert tour, The Unraveled, on November 25, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut.

In the United States and Canada, the 23-year-old singer will perform 46 shows, concluding on February 16, 2027, in Brooklyn, New York.

After North America, Rodrigo will take her thrilling tour to Europe from March 13, where she will deliver two shows each in Sweden’s Stockholm, The Netherlands’ Amsterdam, and Germany’s Munich.

From April 5 to 9, the songstress will perform four concerts in the UK's London, followed by returning to Europe for one show in Paris, two in Milan, and the final two in Barcelona on May 1 and 2, 2027.

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