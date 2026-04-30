News
News

'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot

A first trailer of 'Resident Evil, helmed by the acclaimed director of 'Weapons', has been dropped

Resident Evil trailer reveals Zach Creggers take on zombie video game reboot
'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the new Resident Evil reboot, helmed by Zach Cregger.

On Thursday, April 30, the teaser trailer was dropped, which featured Austin Abrams, who also starred in Weapons, as a courier who unexpectedly finds himself in the middle of a horrifying outbreak of a zombie apocalypse.

According to the official synopsis, "In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

Besides Austin, the movie also stars Severence's Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.

Resident Evil was first adapted for the big screen with five movies that filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson wrote, directed and produced between 2002 and 2017. 

In those projects, Milla Jovovich starred as the lead character Alice, who will not appear in the new Resident Evil film.

Zach Cregger said in a September 2025 interview that the new movie "takes place in the world of the games", according to Polygon, and that audiences' experience with the film "is going to be similar to the journey you have as a player when you play these games".

"What that means is it follows one protagonist from point A to point B as they just descend deeper and deeper and deeper into Hell," the director said.

Zach cowrote the new Resident Evil movie with screenwriter Shay Hatten, and the film is set to hit theatres on September 18.

Watch 'Resident Evil' trailer here:



‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love
‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love
Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement
Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement
Ariana Grande takes a page from Taylor Swift's playbook ahead of 'Petal' release
Ariana Grande takes a page from Taylor Swift's playbook ahead of 'Petal' release
Janel Parrish divorces Chris Long as romance with Sasha Farber takes big turn
Janel Parrish divorces Chris Long as romance with Sasha Farber takes big turn
LeAnn Rimes forced to cancel two shows due to 'severe illness'
LeAnn Rimes forced to cancel two shows due to 'severe illness'
Ian Somerhalder opens up about 8-figure financial crisis & recovery with Nikki Reed
Ian Somerhalder opens up about 8-figure financial crisis & recovery with Nikki Reed
Zayn Malik family finally breaks silence on singer’s mystery illness: ‘Due to the high....’
Zayn Malik family finally breaks silence on singer’s mystery illness: ‘Due to the high....’
David Allan Coe, 'Take This Job and Shove It' songwriter breathes his last at 86
David Allan Coe, 'Take This Job and Shove It' songwriter breathes his last at 86
Meryl Streep shares why she nearly rejected 'The Devil Wears Prada' role
Meryl Streep shares why she nearly rejected 'The Devil Wears Prada' role
Benny Blanco makes first emotional confession about Selena Gomez amid split drama
Benny Blanco makes first emotional confession about Selena Gomez amid split drama
Anne Hathaway dominates theatres in 2026: 5 movies to add to your watch list now
Anne Hathaway dominates theatres in 2026: 5 movies to add to your watch list now
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare

Popular News

PS Plus May 2026 games: Nine Sols, Wuchang and EA Sports FC 26 revealed

PS Plus May 2026 games: Nine Sols, Wuchang and EA Sports FC 26 revealed
33 minutes ago
'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot

'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot
43 minutes ago
11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds

11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds

2 hours ago