'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the new Resident Evil reboot, helmed by Zach Cregger.
On Thursday, April 30, the teaser trailer was dropped, which featured Austin Abrams, who also starred in Weapons, as a courier who unexpectedly finds himself in the middle of a horrifying outbreak of a zombie apocalypse.
According to the official synopsis, "In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."
Besides Austin, the movie also stars Severence's Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser.
Resident Evil was first adapted for the big screen with five movies that filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson wrote, directed and produced between 2002 and 2017.
In those projects, Milla Jovovich starred as the lead character Alice, who will not appear in the new Resident Evil film.
Zach Cregger said in a September 2025 interview that the new movie "takes place in the world of the games", according to Polygon, and that audiences' experience with the film "is going to be similar to the journey you have as a player when you play these games".
"What that means is it follows one protagonist from point A to point B as they just descend deeper and deeper and deeper into Hell," the director said.
Zach cowrote the new Resident Evil movie with screenwriter Shay Hatten, and the film is set to hit theatres on September 18.
Watch 'Resident Evil' trailer here: