Anne Hathaway dominates theatres in 2026: 5 movies to add to your watch list now

If you think you have a busy 2026 ahead, just take a second to re-evaluate!
2026 has been dubbed the "Anne Hathaway year", and for all the right reasons, as the Queen of Genovia is all set to dominate the big screens with several back-to-back films.
Amid her spectacular career of more than two decades, Anne has whopping five movies lined up for release this year, each of them different from the previous, giving fans a chance to see the Rachel Getting Married star in versatile roles.
Here are five movies coming in 2026 with Anne Hathaway in a lead role.
Mother Mary
Her first release of 2026 was Mother Mary, which hit theatre on April 17.
The A24 film follows a story of a pop star, Mary (Anne Hathaway), as she reunites with fashion designer Sam (Michaela Coel), and the pair get caught up in a psychosexual affair.
Mother Mary features music from Jack Antonoff, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs and a song performed by Anne herself.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
One of the highly anticipated sequels is set to hit theatres with Anne Hathaway in the lead role alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.
The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the iconic 2006 movie, is set to hit theatres on May 1.
Anne will reprise her role as Andy Sachs, and the latest trailer features an original track by Lady Gaga and Doechii titled Runway.
The Odyssey
Teaming up with filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway is set to portray Penelope in The Odyssey, speculated to become the most successful movie of the year.
The movie follows Odysseus' (Matt Damon) journey home after the Trojan War as he covers seas and fights monsters to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
Besides Anne and Matt, the star-studded cast include Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal and Lupita Nyong'o.
The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theatres on July 17.
The End of Oak Street
While smaller in nature, Anne Hathaway is set to star in the sci-fi film titled The End of Oak Street, which arrives on August 14.
The story follows a family that finds that their neighbourhood is suddenly transported somewhere unknown after a mysterious cosmic event.
Anne will star alongside Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, and the film is helmed by David Robert Mitchell.
Verity
Adapted from Collen Hoover's book, Verity, the movie comes on October 2, with a budget of $40 million.
The story focuses on a writer (Dakota Johnson) who gets contacted to finish the book series of world-famous author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), who cannot do it on her own due to a mysterious accident.