Zayn Malik family finally breaks silence on singer’s mystery illness: ‘Due to the high....’

Zayn Malik's family has finally shared an update about singer’s health following his recent hospitalisation.
On Wednesday, April 29, the former One Direction star’s cousin Sasha Malik took to Instagram, writing, “We're so grateful for everyone who has reached out to send bouquets! Logistically, it just simply can't work...”
While offering another alternative to show support for the singer, she noted, “But we appreciate you all so much please donate anything you'd like on Zayn's behalf to The Palestine Project!”
her post included a statement by North West based florist, The Hidden Bouquet, which had been approved by the Malik family.
It read, "Due to the high volume of requests for Zayn Mailk and his family, we are unfortunately no longer able to take any further orders at this time.”
The statement also added, "We truly appreciate the love and support show. If you would still like to make a meaningful gesture, the Malik family would greatly appreciate donations being made to the Palestine Project via the link below.”
Last week, the 33-year-old singer revealed ina social media post that he is recovering from a mystery health scare due to which he was forced to cancel his upcoming performance.
It is to be noted here that Zayn Malik was set to perform in Kingston, UK on April 13 for a special One Night Only show playing new tracks from his new album KONNAKOL.