Janel Parrish divorces Chris Long as romance with Sasha Farber takes big turn

Janel Parrish is making major decisions about her life lately!
On Wednesday, April 29, TMZ reported that the 37-year-old American actress and singer has called it quits on her nearly eight-year-long marriage with Chris Long, as the estranged couple filed for divorce this week.
According to the filing, Parrish and Long filed a joint petition, asking the court to end their marriage.
The documents also revealed that the former flames have agreed on spousal support, property division, legal fees, and the date of separation.
It is pertinent to mention that the Pretty Little Liars actress and her husband had already been living separately for the past few months before taking the big step.
This update came just a few hours after the Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber took to his official Instagram handle to hard launch his romance with Janel Parrish.
Rumors of them dating were swirling for the past few weeks as the duo were spotted hanging out and enjoying their time together.
The 41-year-old Australian dancer and choreographer on Wednesday, April 29, posted a video featuring him and Parrish dancing together.
He captioned the post writing, “I’m the luckiest man in the world,” with Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You playing in the background.
For those unfamiliar, Janel Parrish and Chris Long tied the knot on September 8, 2018, after dating for two years.