11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds 

A recent study by The Institute of Cancer Research and Imperial College London revealed that 11 kinds of cancer are significantly surging among people aged 20-49 across the UK due to obesity, and some increasingly prevailing issues.
Those 11 types of cancer include bowel, breast, thyroid, liver, pancreatic, ovarian, and others, with bowel and breast cancers being the most common.
Obesity found to be the strongest clue
The research shows obesity as the most consistent factor associated with increasing cancer rates.
Obesity has surged since the 1990s and is believed to influence hormones like insulin, which can promote cancer development.
Traditional risk factors remain stable
Several other factors including smoking, alcohol use, poor diet, and physical inactivity have either improved or remained stable over time, indicating they are unlikely to explain the recent rise in early-onset cancers.
BMI doesn’t fully explain the increase
While obesity plays a pivotal role, it is not the complete answer. For example, in bowel cancer, only about 20% of additional cases are tied to excess weight, leaving most cases unexplained.
It is pertinent to mention bowel and ovarian cancers are increasing mainly in people under the age of 50, unlike other cancers that are also increasing in older populations. Despite this trend, cancer remains far more common in older age groups.
Possible additional causes
Though scientists continue to explore contributing factors, including ultra-processed foods, antibiotic use, air pollution, gut microbiome changes and more, evidence remains limited.
Experts stress the need for further studies to unveil hidden causes.
Meanwhile, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and avoiding smoking remain key steps to minimise cancer risk.