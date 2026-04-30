‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are all set for a raunchy romance.
On Thursday, April 30, Netflix sparked a massive frenzy among fans by releasing the highly anticipated trailer for Lopez and Goldstein’s upcoming rom-com movie, Office Romance.
“This rom-com is NSFW… but soooo worth clocking in for. OFFICE ROMANCE premieres June 5,” captioned the video streaming giant.
The exciting trailer shows the All Of You actor holding his breath as he catches his first glimpse of J.Lo after being hired at her high-end company.
From a whirlwind romance on a trip to continuing it in the office, Lopez puts everything on line - even the business empire she built – for her sizzling love with Goldstein.
Fans’ reactions:
Commenting on the trailer, one of the excited fans wrote, “THIS IS ALL WE NEED THIS YEAR! JLO IN A ROMANTIC MOVIE.”
“I can't wait !!” anticipated a second, while a third gushed, “J Lo in romcoms again??? society is healing.”
A fourth added, “queen of rom-coms is back.”
Office Romance plot:
In Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez portrays Jackie Cruz, CEO of a high-stakes company, who develops feelings for a new employee Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein, showing them navigating a secret relationship at their workplace.
Office Romance release date:
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein starrer Office Romance will hit cinemas on June 5, 2026.