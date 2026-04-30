News
News

‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s sizzling chemistry in ‘Office Romance’ trailer sends fans swooning

‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love
‘Office Romance’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez risks it all for Brett Goldstein raunchy love

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are all set for a raunchy romance.

On Thursday, April 30, Netflix sparked a massive frenzy among fans by releasing the highly anticipated trailer for Lopez and Goldstein’s upcoming rom-com movie, Office Romance.

“This rom-com is NSFW… but soooo worth clocking in for. OFFICE ROMANCE premieres June 5,” captioned the video streaming giant.

The exciting trailer shows the All Of You actor holding his breath as he catches his first glimpse of J.Lo after being hired at her high-end company.

From a whirlwind romance on a trip to continuing it in the office, Lopez puts everything on line - even the business empire she built – for her sizzling love with Goldstein.

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on the trailer, one of the excited fans wrote, “THIS IS ALL WE NEED THIS YEAR! JLO IN A ROMANTIC MOVIE.”

“I can't wait !!” anticipated a second, while a third gushed, “J Lo in romcoms again??? society is healing.”

A fourth added, “queen of rom-coms is back.”

Office Romance plot:

In Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez portrays Jackie Cruz, CEO of a high-stakes company, who develops feelings for a new employee Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein, showing them navigating a secret relationship at their workplace.

Office Romance release date:

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein starrer Office Romance will hit cinemas on June 5, 2026.

'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot
'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot
Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement
Olivia Rodrigo sets internet buzzing with The Unraveled Tour announcement
Ariana Grande takes a page from Taylor Swift's playbook ahead of 'Petal' release
Ariana Grande takes a page from Taylor Swift's playbook ahead of 'Petal' release
Janel Parrish divorces Chris Long as romance with Sasha Farber takes big turn
Janel Parrish divorces Chris Long as romance with Sasha Farber takes big turn
LeAnn Rimes forced to cancel two shows due to 'severe illness'
LeAnn Rimes forced to cancel two shows due to 'severe illness'
Ian Somerhalder opens up about 8-figure financial crisis & recovery with Nikki Reed
Ian Somerhalder opens up about 8-figure financial crisis & recovery with Nikki Reed
Zayn Malik family finally breaks silence on singer’s mystery illness: ‘Due to the high....’
Zayn Malik family finally breaks silence on singer’s mystery illness: ‘Due to the high....’
David Allan Coe, 'Take This Job and Shove It' songwriter breathes his last at 86
David Allan Coe, 'Take This Job and Shove It' songwriter breathes his last at 86
Meryl Streep shares why she nearly rejected 'The Devil Wears Prada' role
Meryl Streep shares why she nearly rejected 'The Devil Wears Prada' role
Benny Blanco makes first emotional confession about Selena Gomez amid split drama
Benny Blanco makes first emotional confession about Selena Gomez amid split drama
Anne Hathaway dominates theatres in 2026: 5 movies to add to your watch list now
Anne Hathaway dominates theatres in 2026: 5 movies to add to your watch list now
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare
Ving Rhames health update finally released after frightening medical scare

Popular News

PS Plus May 2026 games: Nine Sols, Wuchang and EA Sports FC 26 revealed

PS Plus May 2026 games: Nine Sols, Wuchang and EA Sports FC 26 revealed
33 minutes ago
'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot

'Resident Evil' trailer reveals Zach Cregger's take on zombie video game reboot
42 minutes ago
11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds

11 types of cancers significantly rising in people under 50, study finds

2 hours ago