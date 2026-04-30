PS Plus May 2026 games: Nine Sols, Wuchang and EA Sports FC 26 revealed

In an exciting update, PlayStation announced a batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
All PS5 Plus members will be able to claim a trio of freebies beginning from May 5: EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols.
PS Plus games for May 2026
- EA Sports FC 26 (PS5, PS4)
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PS5)
- Nine Sols (PS5, PS)
EA became the best one for soccer games with its FIFA series; however, a few years back, it decided to branch out on its own with the EA Sports FC series.
Similar to FIFA games, EA Sports FC 26 consists of a ridiculous amount of real-life teams, players. Additionally, the game seems excellent to play.
Moreover, the game looks and feels great to play, and it’s launching in time for the FIFA World Cup.
We have seen a rise in video games with a Wuxia flavor to them lately, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an electrifying game with a souls-like frame.
Set during the tumultuous final years of China's Ming Dynasty, players will master various weapons, battle terrible creatures, and reveal the truth behind a mysterious phenomenon, which is called Feathering and why it's mutating people into monsters.
Meanwhile, the Nine Sols, is a Sekiro-inspired 2D action-platformer with metroidvania DNA, which follows a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the powerful rulers of a desolate landscape, and it looks brilliant in action due to its hand-drawn art.