Florida’s most expensive property under threat of severe flooding and climate risks

World

Its flood risk is classified as severe, while the risk from winds is considered extreme

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
The most expensive property for sale in the US faces the threat of flooding and possible devastation.

As per The Guardian, the expansive Florida mansion, located next to a stunning white sand beach with views of the turquoise Gulf of Mexico is currently for sale at $295 million.

But it is situated in one of the country’s most vulnerable locations to climate-related disasters and is at a high risk of flooding in the coming years.

The nine-acre gated estate in Naples, marketed as “Florida’s most exclusive compound,” features two large guest houses, a dock, a yacht berth, and is surrounded by water on three sides.

Jeremy Porter, climate risk researcher at First Street Foundation, a non-profit flood analysis group, said, “It’s almost a certainty this property will experience a flood.”

The data shows that the $295 million Gordon Pointe property has a 68% chance of flooding within the next 15 years and a nearly certain 95% chance of flooding over the next 30 years.

This luxurious estate was previously owned by the late financier John Danahue, who passed away in 2017, along with his wife, Rhodora.

Its flood risk is classified as severe, while the risk from winds is considered extreme based on the climate threat ratings.

