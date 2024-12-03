World

Bear's grocery spree gets tragic end after two days of rampage

Japanese police trapped the bear with honey, apples, and bread ending a supermarket standoff

  • December 03, 2024
A bear that attacked a supermarket in Japan gets a tragic end after two days of rampage.

A bear that attacked a supermarket employee in northern Japan at the weekend before apparently holing up inside for three days has been exterminated after being found in a trap local authorities had laid near the store’s entrance.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from facial and other injuries after the attack in the northern prefecture of Akita on Saturday morning. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to local media.

Police called in licensed hunters to kill the animal, which is said to be about a metre in length, but they were initially unable to locate it, the Kyodo news agency said.

