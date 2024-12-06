Tennis expert sets record straight on Federer, Nadal, Djokovic ‘Goat’ debate

Former American tennis legend and coach Paul Annacone has given a final verdict on whose the “GOAT” of sport among Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
Nadal and Djokovic have overthrown Federer on the list of most Grand Slam titles won by a male player.
Annacone has worked with a number of legendary players in tennis including Pete Sampras and Sloane Stephens, so his opinion old plenty of weight.
During his recent appearance Tennis Channel Live podcast, the expert said, “Number three, the great Roger Federer. He was something spectacular, he was Picasso with a tennis racket.”
Annacone added, “Number, the great Rafael Nadal. At number one, for the same reason as Jim Courier, just look at the H2Hs. This guy (Djokovic) has just been a little bit better than the other two for a longer period.”
The coach, 61, explained Djokovic remains on top of the list because of his head-to-head record with Federer and Nadal.
Notably, Nadal retired from the sport after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals on November 19, 2024.
On the other hand, Federer retired from professional tennis following the Laver Cup in September 2022.