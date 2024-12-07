Construction delay turns into 'historic' discovery of ancient pyramid in Mexico

Scientists have recently identified the site discovered during the construction work of a third lane to the Pachuca-Huejutla highway near Hidalgo, Mexico, in early June.
The construction work has been delayed as the workers uncovered a pyramid that dates back approximately 1,375 years, as per Archaeology News.
Mexico’s Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) recently revealed that road crews discovered signs of the “San Miguel” site named after the nearby town of San Miguel Metzquititlan.
After construction work was paused, archaeologists began excavating the site and uncovered parts of the “Structure 1” pyramid, which included five sectors and at least ten mounds.
By the end of their excavation, the team had recovered 155 artefacts, such as shells, ceramics and stone materials as well as evidence of charcoal, burnt wood and lime floors.
Researchers believed that the ruins were most likely constructed by the Lordship of Metztitlan, also known as the Metzca lordship,” a multiethnic society.
INAH mentioned in its official report, “This archaeological record provides valuable insights into the human occupation of the Sierra Alta region, particularly in the Barranca de Metztitlán area, where historiography traces settlements back 14,000 years,”
Héctor Labra Chávez, Director of Tourism for San Agustín Metzquititlán, said in a statement, noting, “There are no known remnants of pre-Hispanic civilizations in this immediate area. Deeper studies are essential to uncover the cultural context of this significant find.”
He pointed out that a portion of the pyramid’s base is situated under the highway, which means additional excavation is needed.
However, financial difficulties have restricted the ability to continue further exploration.