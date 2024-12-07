Hidden Roman villa in Wiltshire reveals SHOCKING luxurious lifestyle from ancient times

Archaeologists have recently uncovered a stunning Roman villa in Wiltshire's Chalke Valley.
As per BBC, marking the first discovery of its kind in the area, this villa suggests that it was used for a wealthy and luxurious lifestyle.
The excavation, led by skilled archaeologists and a group of 60 volunteers took place after metal detectorists reported several notable finds in the area.
The Roman villa, which was 35 meters long, included columns, stunning mosaics, a bathhouse, and a possible outdoor pool.
The items discovered during the excavation are currently being examined and will eventually be moved to Salisbury Museum.
Dr Denise Wilding, of Teffont Archaeology which ran the dig, said in a statement, "They've put some time and money into making it quite a nice place to be."
She stated that the villa and bathhouse were “really well done-out and the owners are clearly trying to tie themselves into quite a Roman way of living."
In the meantime, Dr David Roberts, from Cardiff University and part of Teffont Archaeology said, “The site was likely the centre of a significant estate in the later Roman period, and its owners must have extracted a great deal of labour and surplus from the local farming communities to fund their luxury lifestyle.”
Archaeologists are now studying basic items like seeds and animal bones to learn about the daily activities and lifestyle of the people who lived there.