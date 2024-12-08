Taylor Swift reacts to Matty Healy’s controversial remarks amid Azealia Banks drama

Taylor Swift has reportedly been left unimpressed by Matty Healy's controversial actions following his involvement in a heated exchange with rapper Azealia Banks.
As per Daily Mail, the Lover crooner reacted to the 1975 frontman, on his disgusting remarks about the Luxury singer, following she made public remarks about him and his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.
Matty tweeted, “Talk to me like that I’m not gonna side eye you at an awards do I'll (expletive)slap you so hard I'll get a Guinness world record for the highest a rat some bitch calls a wig has ever flown.”
According to a source, “There is a reason why Taylor didn’t get deeply involved with him after her split from Joe Alwyn.”
The insider added, “She has known Matty a very long time and she had worked with him professionally, but she is no longer in communication with him.”
They continued, “In no way should a man ever threaten to harm a woman, or anyone else for that matter.”
The insider revealed “He is facing demons clearly. Taylor knows his family as well and everyone just really hopes that he gets the help he needs before it is too late."
Meanwhile, a second source shared, “Taylor is disappointed by Matty’s recent behavior and it has kind of reaffirmed that moving on from him was the right decision,” adding, “She was shocked that he threatened to assault Azealia.”
Notably, it all started after Azealia criticized Charlie XCX, fiancée of Matty's 1975 bandmate George Daniel.
“Charli used to be sooo pretty. Ugh,” she wrote.
Matty shared his strong reaction over it, then Azealia responded by insulting both Gabriette and the About You singer, as she said, “The (expletive) look[s] like Frankenstein to me. You both look like you share needles. Lmao.”