Trump-Macron white-knuckled handshake sparks reaction: ‘Power struggle saga’

Donald Trump went to France to attend the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral

  • by Web Desk
  • December 08, 2024


US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron's white-knuckled handshake has sparked a reaction from social media users.

According to Fox News, Trump, on his first international trip after winning the elections, traveled to France to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Ahead of the event, the French president welcomed Trump, and both shook hands in a gesture that quickly went viral on social media and sparked the reaction of the users.

A user wrote on X, “President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him."

Television personality Piers Morgan wrote, “I’ve missed the Trump-Macron arm-wrestles.”

Another commentator said, “President Trump manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron with one of the most dominating handshakes I’ve ever seen. We are so back."

“7 years later and the handshake battle continues between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron,” a user noted.

Author John Lefevre called the handshake “hilarious” because “ it happened twice. And you know Macron was told to prepare and probably practiced and then still got dominated."

This is not the first time that two leaders’ handshake has got public attention. During Trump’s first term in 2017, he and Macron exchanged an equally awkward 29-second handshake in front of the press.

