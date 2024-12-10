Two suspects killed in explosion near police station in Pakistan

In a shocking update, two suspects who were carrying explosives on a motorbike died due to blast.
On Monday, December 9, it was reported by the local police that two suspected militants, along with an explosive device which they were carrying on a motorcycle, lost their lives after the blast occurred near a police station in restive southwestern Pakistan.
The fatal incident occurred in Killa Abdullah, a town which is 75 kilometers north of Balochistan’s capital, Quetta.
As per Ghulam Rasool, a local police officer, the men happened to be near the Mezai police station, adding that the investigation is still in process.
The officer also added that they are also looking into whether any of the suspects was a suicide bomber with an aim to target the police station.
Notably, for years, the province has been a victim of terrorism with militants active in the state.
In the previous month, it was reported that a suicide bomber, who was dispatched by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army, blew himself up at a train station in the capital city of Balochistan, leaving 26 people dead, that also included soldiers and railway staff.