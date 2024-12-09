ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban

Chinese company ByteDance and its short video-sharing social media app TikTok have filed appeals in the court to temporarily block the law that could ban the app in the United States.
According to CNN, TikTok and its parent company filed an emergency motion in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Monday, December 9, 2024, to halt the law that will “shut down TikTok, one of the nation’s most popular speech platforms, for its more than 170 million domestic monthly users on the eve of a presidential inauguration.”
This came after the three-judge panel on Friday, December 6, 2024, an appeals court upheld the law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok assets to a non-Chinese company or face a ban.
TikTok and ByteDance lawyers said that they hope Supreme Cout will take the case “and the reverse is sufficiently high to warrant the temporary pause needed to create time for further deliberation.”
The companies also noted that newly elected president Donald Trump has vowed to prevent the ban so they argued that the delay “will give the incoming administration time to determine its position, which could moot both the impending harms and the need for Supreme Court review.”
Furthermore, TikTok asked the appeals court to decide on the request by December 16.