California considers mandatory warning labels on social media 

A new bill in California could require mandatory warning label on social media platforms about the potential risk to youth.
The bill known as AB 56, which is introduced by Assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is aimed to address “the growing mental health crisis” among kids and teens.
“Social media companies have demonstrated an unwillingness to tackle the mental health crisis, instead digging in deeper into harnessing addictive features and harmful content for the sake of profits,” Attorney General Bonta said in the press release.
He further added, “Warning labels alone are not a panacea, they are another tool in the toolbox to address the growing mental health crisis and protect future generations of children.”
If the bill passed, social media platform will have to show a “black box warning” for 90 seconds or more to all users of every age, when they use the app for the first time.
However, this is not it. The warning would then show up at least once a week after its initial appearance
