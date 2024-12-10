Sci-Tech

California considers mandatory warning labels on social media

A new California bill could require warning labels on social media platforms amid mental health concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media 

A new bill in California could require mandatory warning label on social media platforms about the potential risk to youth.

The bill known as AB 56, which is introduced by Assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is aimed to address “the growing mental health crisis” among kids and teens.

“Social media companies have demonstrated an unwillingness to tackle the mental health crisis, instead digging in deeper into harnessing addictive features and harmful content for the sake of profits,” Attorney General Bonta said in the press release.

He further added, “Warning labels alone are not a panacea, they are another tool in the toolbox to address the growing mental health crisis and protect future generations of children.”

If the bill passed, social media platform will have to show a “black box warning” for 90 seconds or more to all users of every age, when they use the app for the first time.

However, this is not it. The warning would then show up at least once a week after its initial appearance

The warning, which platforms must display for 90 seconds or more, would then reappear at least once a week after the initial display.

Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion

Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion
Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him

Jamie Foxx reacts to conspiracy claiming Sean 'Diddy' Combs was ‘trying to kill’ him
Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas

Prince Harry gives new pain to Royal Family ahead of Christmas
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media

California considers mandatory warning labels on social media

WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
Japan unveils groundbreaking 'Human Washing Machine' that cleans, dries in minutes
WhatsApp’s new typing feature gets instant backlash from users
WhatsApp’s new typing feature gets instant backlash from users
THIS new WhatsApp feature helps you see who’s online in group chats
THIS new WhatsApp feature helps you see who’s online in group chats
Google's digital ID can now replace physical passport at TSA: Here’s how it works
Google's digital ID can now replace physical passport at TSA: Here’s how it works
TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court
TikTok set to ban in US after major setback in appeals court
Snake game makes nostalgic comeback with new twist
Snake game makes nostalgic comeback with new twist
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates