Barrow school to open doors for children aged two amid free childcare expansion

Plans to increase the age range for children at an infant school and nursery are set to be approved.
As per BBC, this change is in response to a government initiative aimed at expanding free childcare.
Councillors in Westmorland and Furness are being urged to approve plans for Victoria Infant and Nursery School in Barrow to provide care for children starting at age two.
The school currently offers education for children between the ages of three and seven.
However, due to recent changes in education policies, the school is planning to increase its services to include younger children as well.
A report prepared for the cabinet of the Liberal Democrat-run authority indicates that the planned change is set to take effect on January 7.
In the previous year, the Conservative government, at the time revealed plans that from September 2024, children aged nine months and older will get 15 hours of free early education per week.
Now, from September 2025, all children aged nine months and up from working families will be eligible for 30 hours of free early education per week.
As per the outlet, the report also indicates more benefits to help children improve their language skills and support other working families who face challenges in finding local childcare.