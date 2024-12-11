World

Whale's epic migration stuns scientists with its remarkable journey

The scientist said that the humpback whale has made one of the most unusual migrations ever

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
A remarkable whale has made an epic migration, leaving scientists in awe as they track its extraordinary journey.

As per BBC, the scientist said that the humpback whale has made one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, possibly due to climate change.

Notably the whale was spotted at the Pacific Ocean off Colombia in 2017, then came into view several years later near Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean - a distance of at least 13,000 km.

However, the expert said this unusual journey might occur due to climate change, the low food stocks or its desire to find a mate.

Ekaterina Kalashnikova of the Tanzania Cetaceans Program said the feat was "truly impressive and unusual even for this highly migratory species".

Dr Kalashnikova mentioned that it was considered the longest distance a humpback whale had ever been recorded travelling.

"While actual reasons are unknown, amongst the drivers there might be global changes in the climate, extreme environmental events (that are more frequent nowadays), and evolutionary mechanisms of the species," said Dr Kalashnikova.

To note, Humpback whales roam all of Earth’s ocean.

But each year, they make one of the longest migrations of any mammal, traveling from warm breeding locations to cooler feeding regions.

