Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding

Japan experienced a serious inflow in tourism post COVID pandemic since late 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • December 11, 2024
Japanese Airlines is now delivering traveller's suitcases to their hotels for a fee.

The baggage delivery service was kicked off not as just an act of good customer service, but to compensate the crowd at public transport system, CNN reported.

Visitors can pay 4,500 yen (30 USD) at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to get their luggage taken straight from the airport to their hotels, making Tokyo’s buses, trains and subways less occupied by travel bags.

It will be the same day delivery, excluding special circumstances like bad weather or traffic-related issues.

The airline issued a statement, noting, “The ‘Baggage-Free’ travel service from Haneda Airport aims to address social issues such as congestion in public transportation and the shortage of storage lockers, providing a more convenient travel experience for tourists,”

The service introduced by Japanese Airlines (JAL) is not limited to the airline passengers, but extends to the Japanese resident too, provided that the drop-offs should be at the hotels and not to any kind of private settings, Airbnb, or rented houses.

Meanwhile, if JAL flyers avail this service, their account will be credited with 50 frequent flyer points.

In addition to this, Airline will provide this service at Terminal 3 arrivals hall between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Delivery can be arranged to the hotels located in 14 out of 23 municipalities in Tokyo, that make up the most populous part of the capital.

It is pertinent to note, over tourism has been an issue in Japan post-pandemic in late 2022 since the travels were permitted, being described as a cause of ‘headache’ for local residents.

