Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund

Mark Zuckerberg met Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he won elections

  December 12, 2024
Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has decided to donate $1 million to the elected president Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.

According to CNN, Mark Zuckerberg's technology company Meta confirmed making a $1 million donation for Trump’s second term’s inaugural funds.

The donation came two weeks after Meta CEO met Trump’s first private meeting after the US presidential election at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and had dinner with him.

At that time, Trump adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News that Zuckerberg had "made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership."

Moreover, a slight change in the billionaire and Trump’s relationship was seen ahead of the elections.

During an interview with “The Circuit” podcast at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, Zuckerberg said, “Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The news agency also reported that the tech giant is also “angling” for an active role in shaping tech policy in Trump’s incoming administration.

Notably, Trump was removed from Facebook after it was found that his social media posts encouraged violence during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

