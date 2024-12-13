2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office

The Met Office recently predicted that next year is expected to be one of the hottest years on record.
As per multiple outlets, next year’s global average temperature is likely to be the third highest on record.
This year is on track to be at least 1.5C hotter than pre-industrial times, before the large-scale use of fossil fuels. Next year is expected to be at least 1.29C warmer, potentially nearing 1.4C.
As per the Met Office this is due to an ongoing trend of rising temperatures, driven by climate change.
Greenhouse gases, mainly produced by fossil fuels, continue to accumulate in the atmosphere, causing the planet to warm.
Professor Adam Scaife from the Met Office said in a statement, "The El Niño event has temporarily provided a boost to global temperature, adding a peak to the rising temperatures driven by years of increasing greenhouse gas emissions."
He added, “But climate researchers are also "actively looking at other factors" that might be responsible for a recent extra surge in temperatures.”
On the other hand, countries are aiming to restrict global warming to no more than 2C, with the ideal target being 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.