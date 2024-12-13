Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction

Fossils from three dinosaurs have recently sold at auction for a significant amount.
As per BBC, the skeletons were sold for £12.4million ($15.7m) at Christie's in London.
The skeletons of two Allosaurus dinosaurs and one Stegosaurus were all discovered in the same area in Carbon County, Wyoming.
They were then shipped to London in 12 crates, where they were put back together.
The fossils of Allosaurus and Stegosaurus are two of the most recognizable dinosaurs from the Late Jurassic era, which occurred approximately 150 million years ago.
As per the outlet, the Allosaurus, considered a forerunner to the powerful Tyrannosaurus rex, was a dominant predator in its time, known for its sharp claws and strong bite.
On the other hand, the Stegosaurus is regarded as a legendary herbivore, known for its armoured plates and spiked tail, which provided protection from predators and helped it survive in a difficult environment.
James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History, explained that no dinosaur skeleton is fully intact, so the three fossils have been augmented with casts, sculpted elements and 3D-printed materials and are displayed on custom-made frames.
The Stegosaurus fossils contain 144 bone elements, while the adult Allosaurus has around 143, and the juvenile version has 135.