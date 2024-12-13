World

Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction

The fossils of Allosaurus and Stegosaurus are two of the most recognizable dinosaurs from the Late Jurassic era

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christies auction
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction

Fossils from three dinosaurs have recently sold at auction for a significant amount.

As per BBC, the skeletons were sold for £12.4million ($15.7m) at Christie's in London.

The skeletons of two Allosaurus dinosaurs and one Stegosaurus were all discovered in the same area in Carbon County, Wyoming.

They were then shipped to London in 12 crates, where they were put back together.

The fossils of Allosaurus and Stegosaurus are two of the most recognizable dinosaurs from the Late Jurassic era, which occurred approximately 150 million years ago.

As per the outlet, the Allosaurus, considered a forerunner to the powerful Tyrannosaurus rex, was a dominant predator in its time, known for its sharp claws and strong bite.

Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christies auction

On the other hand, the Stegosaurus is regarded as a legendary herbivore, known for its armoured plates and spiked tail, which provided protection from predators and helped it survive in a difficult environment.

James Hyslop, Head of Science & Natural History, explained that no dinosaur skeleton is fully intact, so the three fossils have been augmented with casts, sculpted elements and 3D-printed materials and are displayed on custom-made frames.

The Stegosaurus fossils contain 144 bone elements, while the adult Allosaurus has around 143, and the juvenile version has 135.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korea president not backing down, refuses to leave office
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
South Korean ruling party to back impeachment as president refuses to resign
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Hagia Sophia: Iconic dome of grand mosque ‘dismantled’ for restoration
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Japanese Airlines takes huge initiative to combat overcrowding
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador
Trump names son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as Greece ambassador