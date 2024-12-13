François Bayrou named France’s new PM amid political crisis

President Emmanuel Macron has chosen François Bayrou to become the next prime minister of France.
As per multiple outlets, this decision is aimed at resolving the political instability that has been ongoing in the country for several months.
This followed the resignation of Michel Barnier, which happened just a day after opposition lawmakers voted to remove his government.
Barnier, an experienced conservative was appointed as France’s prime minister by President Macron just three months ago.
He became the shortest living prime minister in modern French history after failing to gather enough support for a budget aimed at reducing the country’s large deficit.
Before the official announcement was made, Bayrou had a nearly two-hour meeting with President Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Bayrou plays a key role in President Macron’s centrist political alliance and has been a well-known politician in France for a long time.
French politics has been unable to move forward since Macron held unexpected parliamentary elections in the summer.
A recent opinion poll by BFMTV showed that 61% of French people are concerned about the ongoing political problems.