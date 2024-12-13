Viral Photo: Prince Andrew linked to alleged Chinese spy banned from UK

Prince Andrew has been photographed alongside an alleged Chinese spy, identified only as H6, who is currently banned from entering the UK.
The image, taken at an unspecified event, shows the Duke of York, 64, with the individual whose identity remains protected under an anonymity order, prompting serious concerns over the connection, reported Mirror.
H6, a former junior civil servant in China, was described in a secret court hearing as a close confidant of the Duke.
Reports suggest their relationship was significant enough for H6 to be entrusted with representing Prince Andrew in discussions with potential Chinese investors.
This association has come under scrutiny following revelations about H6’s alleged role as an operative for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The UK government, acting on intelligence from MI5, barred H6 from entering the country in July 2023. Then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman cited national security risks, accusing H6 of engaging in "covert and deceptive activities" on behalf of the CCP.
The association has been criticised by former security minister Tom Tugendhat, who called it "deeply embarrassing," and suggested Prince Andrew may have been susceptible to undue influence by the alleged agent.