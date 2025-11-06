Prince William receives touching message from ‘dear friend’ Tom Cruise

Prince William has received a heartwarming message from his “dear friend” Tom Cruise, who could not attend the Earthshot Prize event.
On Thursday, November 6, the Hollywood bigwig virtually “celebrated” the success of the Prince of Wales’ climate change event.
The Top Gun: Maverick star congratulated the event’s winners and finalists for their planet-saving innovations.
According to the Daily Express UK, Tom said in a prerecorded message, “Good evening Rio, my dear friend your royal highness. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there in person to celebrate with you all but I wanted to take a moment to congratulate tonight’s winners and to congratulate every finalist, and thank you for all the great work you’re doing.”
He further told the finalists, “Reminding us what’s possible when commitment meets purpose, but thank you for all the work you do and congratulations again, enjoy your evening.”
During the glitzy event, William announced the winners of Earthshot prize, “Good evening and welcome. We are delighted to have you with us for the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony from the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro.”
He also met renowned celebrities including Shawn Mendes and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.