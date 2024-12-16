Royal

King Charles makes shocking change in Christmas plan amid Andrew scandal

King Charles takes big decision on Royal Family's Christmas as Prince Andrew lands in legal trouble

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024

King Charles makes shocking change in Christmas plan amid Andrew scandal


The British Monarch has made a drastic change in Royal Family's Christmas celebrations this year.

As reported by Hello!, the 76-year-old is set to host the pre-Christmas lunch at the Buckingham, which was being held at the Windsor castle since past two years.

As per multiple reports, cancer-stricken King Charles will be welcoming his extended Royal family including the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, his sister Anne, (the Princess Royal).

Charles' will also host his niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and brother Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie among others.

This delightful yet shocking update comes just two days after Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis went to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, in Sandrigham for the school holidays.

As reported by the Sunday Times, the Duke of York, Andrew is urged to attend the party discreetly as he is under strict media scrutiny since the report of having ties with an alleged Chinese spy shocked everyone.

For those unversed, a court hearing last week revealed that the duke of York was linked with the alleged Chinese spy, H6,  who has been banned from the UK in March 2023.

As per the documents obtained by the court, the Chinese national who Andrew referred to as his "close confidante" visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation Charles' brother.

Shorty after the shocking report emerged, UK's intelligence agency, MI5 began an investigation into Andrew's finances.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations