King Charles makes shocking change in Christmas plan amid Andrew scandal

The British Monarch has made a drastic change in Royal Family's Christmas celebrations this year.
As reported by Hello!, the 76-year-old is set to host the pre-Christmas lunch at the Buckingham, which was being held at the Windsor castle since past two years.
As per multiple reports, cancer-stricken King Charles will be welcoming his extended Royal family including the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, his sister Anne, (the Princess Royal).
Charles' will also host his niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and brother Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie among others.
This delightful yet shocking update comes just two days after Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis went to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, in Sandrigham for the school holidays.
As reported by the Sunday Times, the Duke of York, Andrew is urged to attend the party discreetly as he is under strict media scrutiny since the report of having ties with an alleged Chinese spy shocked everyone.
For those unversed, a court hearing last week revealed that the duke of York was linked with the alleged Chinese spy, H6, who has been banned from the UK in March 2023.
As per the documents obtained by the court, the Chinese national who Andrew referred to as his "close confidante" visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation Charles' brother.
Shorty after the shocking report emerged, UK's intelligence agency, MI5 began an investigation into Andrew's finances.