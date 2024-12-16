Iqra Aziz shares shocking update about her health 

Iqra Aziz sparked a wave of concern among her 11.2M followers!
The Suno Chanda actress took to her official Instagram space on Sunday with a charming selfie straight out from the shower.
Aziz flaunts her million-dollar smile into the camera with her wet hair look adding oomph.
Alongside the selfie, Aziz penned a life update revealing she had to visit hospitals back-to-back this week.
“After a long week of sickness and visits to hospital, coming back to healthy days," the mom-of-one captioned.
Although the details behind her sudden hospital visit remains under wraps, it is clear she is now on the road to recovery.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star's post amassed a million likes and reactions from fans, who extended get well soon wishes.
One user commented, “Get well soon Pyari.”
“Who needs sunsets when your smile is brighter?” another fan effused.
“All beauty in one place,” the third fan wrote.
At the same time, the superstar’s beloved husband Yasir Hussain too commented on her post saying, “Shukar Alhamdullilah."
Also her industry best friend Sarah Khan rushed to wish, "Get well soon!”
For the unversed, Iqra Aziz health post came mere days after she walked the ramp at a recent event in a gorgeous purple fit.