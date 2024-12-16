Sports

Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season

The Red Bull driver became the fourth time world champion during 2024 F1 season

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season

Lando Norris will seemingly give a tough competition to Max Verstappen in the next season of Formula One.

This year, McLaren driver fought next to next with the Red Bull player and won the constructors' championship.

The former motorsports racing icon Martin Brundle got candid about strategies Lando “needs” to adopt in order to win next championship.

He wrote for Sky Sports F1, "It was the kind of performance from Norris that can win him a world championship, totally calm and reassured, he is now extremely comfortable out front of a grand prix as well as gunning for pole position.”

"He'll need to find a better way to manage Verstappen's aggressive driving and relentless speed and talent, but Lando must start as one of the favourites for the 2025 title," the ex F1 driver noted.

For those unversed, Lando brought McLaren its first constructors' championship since 1998.

Martin explained, "But driver and team rivals will not stand still, including his team-mate Piastri, and so he'll need to bring this kind of completeness and 'A game' to every one of the 24 races. The team seem very capable of giving him a fast, predictable, and reliable car too."

Max Verstappen won his fourth championship title during 2024 Formula One season.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement
Carlos Alcaraz recalls 2024 emotional moments, share 2025 goals
Carlos Alcaraz recalls 2024 emotional moments, share 2025 goals
Dan Campbell’s wife reveals 'hilarious' secret about their Christmas party exit
Dan Campbell’s wife reveals 'hilarious' secret about their Christmas party exit
NFL legend Randy Moss opens up about his cancer journey
NFL legend Randy Moss opens up about his cancer journey
Mohammad Amir follows Imad Wasim into retirement, ends cricket career
Mohammad Amir follows Imad Wasim into retirement, ends cricket career