Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season

Lando Norris will seemingly give a tough competition to Max Verstappen in the next season of Formula One.
This year, McLaren driver fought next to next with the Red Bull player and won the constructors' championship.
The former motorsports racing icon Martin Brundle got candid about strategies Lando “needs” to adopt in order to win next championship.
He wrote for Sky Sports F1, "It was the kind of performance from Norris that can win him a world championship, totally calm and reassured, he is now extremely comfortable out front of a grand prix as well as gunning for pole position.”
"He'll need to find a better way to manage Verstappen's aggressive driving and relentless speed and talent, but Lando must start as one of the favourites for the 2025 title," the ex F1 driver noted.
For those unversed, Lando brought McLaren its first constructors' championship since 1998.
Martin explained, "But driver and team rivals will not stand still, including his team-mate Piastri, and so he'll need to bring this kind of completeness and 'A game' to every one of the 24 races. The team seem very capable of giving him a fast, predictable, and reliable car too."
Max Verstappen won his fourth championship title during 2024 Formula One season.