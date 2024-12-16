Health

Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue

PVA glue helps better target tumour cells, minimizing risk to healthy cells and also reducing side effects

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue
Scientists find game-changing cancer treatment in PVA glue

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA glue), commonly used in woodcraft projects contains a key ingredient that researchers believe may have potential in treating cancer.

As per Science Alert, a study led by the University of Tokyo in Japan revealed that polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), a compound found in PVA glue, can enhance radiation therapy for head and neck cancers.

When added to the treatment mixture, it helps better target tumour cells, minimizing risk to healthy cells and also reducing side effects.

The senior author of the study, Takahiro Nomoto, a biomedical engineer from the University of Tokyo, said in a statement, "We discovered that [polyvinyl alcohol], which is used in liquid glue, dramatically improves the efficacy of a compound called D-BPA, that until now has been removed from drug ingredients because it was considered useless.”

In boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), a cancer treatment, patients receive a drug that targets tumour cells.

Researchers enhanced the performance of an important component in the BNCT drug, called L-BPA, by adding PVA. This addition made the drug more effective in delivering boron to tumour cells.

L-BPA, while effective sometimes enters healthy cells potentially causing harm and to address this issue, researchers have now shifted their focus to a related compound D-BPA.

D-BPA was not used in cancer treatment ever because it doesn’t naturally build up in cancer cells like L-BPA.

However, when combined with PVA, researchers discovered that D-BPA could accumulate boron in tumours even more effectively.

While, more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of this approach, early lab tests show positive results.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts
Holding pee can lead to serious health consequences, experts
UK faces rising norovirus cases as specific strain spreads rapidly
UK faces rising norovirus cases as specific strain spreads rapidly
Raw milk linked to flu risk: Here is how?
Raw milk linked to flu risk: Here is how?
Winter Chill? Keep your heart in check with THESE expert tips
Winter Chill? Keep your heart in check with THESE expert tips
THIS bedtime habit could raise heart attack and stroke risk
THIS bedtime habit could raise heart attack and stroke risk
PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
US health officials sound alarm over declining flu vaccination rates in kids
US health officials sound alarm over declining flu vaccination rates in kids
Young people face growing threat of bowel cancer, new study shows
Young people face growing threat of bowel cancer, new study shows
Omega-6 fatty acids may be fueling colon cancer, study
Omega-6 fatty acids may be fueling colon cancer, study
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
Drinking water excessively? Expert says you might be doing it wrong
Poll reveals alarming rates of loneliness among older Americans
Poll reveals alarming rates of loneliness among older Americans
Expert reveals impacts of laughter on health and healing
Expert reveals impacts of laughter on health and healing