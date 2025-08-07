Eli Lilly's experimental GLP-1 pill helped obese people lose 27.3 pounds 

Eli Lilly, a renowned drug manufacturer, stated that its GLP-1 pill, orforglipron, assisted individuals in reducing 12.4% of their weight following 72 weeks in a late-stage study.
The company manufactures the injectable drugs Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro and Trulicity for diabetes.
Eli Lilly is one of those companies chasing a GLP-1s drug.
The company stated that, unlike other weight loss pills, orforglipron, no water or food restrictions are required with the experimental oral medication.
Notably, consumers can take it at any time of day.
The study included over 3,127 adults, which revealed that the pill significantly helped them to reduce weight by an average of 12.4%, among hypertensive individuals, as mentioned earlier.
The results have yet to be published in a medical journal.
Up to 60% of people consuming the highest dose reduced 10% of their body weight, while 3.6% people lost 15%.
It is important to note that the pill enhances blood pressure and cholesterol, minimising cardiovascular risk markers.
Adverse effects were common to injectable GLP-1 drugs, such as Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Trulicity, which includes nausea.
In addition, Eli Lilly is currently experimenting with orforglipron for weight maintenance and in patients suffering from type 2 diabetes.
Eli Lilly further plans to submit orforglipron for regulatory review later this year, aiming for a global release.