YouTube takes major steps to improve health content with new verified features

YouTube is undoubtedly a valuable source of information but it is also filled with fake content.
While, other types of content might not be as concerning, trusting health-related content becomes particularly difficult as it’s a matter of life and death.
Considering this, YouTube is developing new initiatives to make the platform reliable for health topics.
Several new reports suggest that YouTube is enhancing its health-related efforts by allowing verified doctors, nurses and other health professionals to use special features on the platform.
These features, called “health content shelves” and health source information panels,” were previously available to official health organizations.
With this update, YouTube aims to help viewers find trustworthy content about health and wellness topics more easily.
When users search for health or medical topics on YouTube, a section called “health content shelves” appears at the top of the search results.
These shelves are displayed in a horizontal scrolling format and show information from verified sources.
Health officials can apply to register on YouTube. The platform will then review their content based on several guidelines.
Once approved, their videos will appear in the carousel view of the health content shelves.