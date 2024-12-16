Sci-Tech

Google Drive's document scanner gets major upgrade with auto enhancements

Google has been continuously enhancing the mobile scanner in Google Drive for Android

  • December 16, 2024
Google Drive’s mobile document scanner tool has recently been updated with a new and unique feature.

The feature, called “auto enhancements,” is designed to improve the quality of scanned documents.

As per Gadget360, this feature automatically fixes problems like incorrect lighting, shadows and poor contrast, making the document clearer and more readable.

Although, initially this feature was first introduced for Google Workspace users, the feature will now be available for personal Google account holders.

In the past years, they introduced several updates, such as using machine learning to suggest tittles, automatic capture of documents, a camera viewfinder, the ability to import images from the camera roll and a new floating action button.

In addition to this, further updates include a feature that lets users save scanned files as either a PDF or a JPEG. A new black-and-white filter has also been added.

Reports suggest that Google will roll out the new feature in two phases.

Users on “Rapid Release” will get the feature by next year's January 2, while users on “Scheduled Release” domains will receive it by January 6.

