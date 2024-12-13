Sci-Tech

Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds

The new feature allows users to ask for a summary of a Google Drive folder

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds
Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds

Google’s new Gemini AI feature has introduced a handy option to summarize your Google Drive folders.

As per multiple outlets, the new feature allows users to ask for a summary of a Google Drive folder.

This summary can help you find specific files within the folder or give you an idea of what the folder’s contents are about.

It is worth noting that this update undoubtedly makes organizing and navigating folders more efficient.

To get a summary of a folder in Google Drive, you need to either open the folder and click on the “Summarize this folder” button or go to the document list outside the folder.

You can also right-click on the folder, and an option to “Summarize this folder” will appear in the menu.

The summary can cover different types of files within the folder, such as text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets or presentations.

You can also use this feature not only to summarize the content but also to find specific files or ask questions about the folder.

However, this feature is not available to everyone at the moment. It is being gradually made available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with business, enterprises, education and premium plans.

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases

PHA calls for whooping cough vaccine amid significant surge in cases
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look

Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction

Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne

Prince William celebrates big milestone amid plans to ascend throne
Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces renewed SEC scrutiny as investigation restarts
Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces renewed SEC scrutiny as investigation restarts
WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how
WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how
2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office
2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office
WhatsApp to roll out translation feature for messages and channel updates
WhatsApp to roll out translation feature for messages and channel updates
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model