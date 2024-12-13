Google’s new AI feature lets you see inside your Drive folders in seconds

Google’s new Gemini AI feature has introduced a handy option to summarize your Google Drive folders.
As per multiple outlets, the new feature allows users to ask for a summary of a Google Drive folder.
This summary can help you find specific files within the folder or give you an idea of what the folder’s contents are about.
It is worth noting that this update undoubtedly makes organizing and navigating folders more efficient.
To get a summary of a folder in Google Drive, you need to either open the folder and click on the “Summarize this folder” button or go to the document list outside the folder.
You can also right-click on the folder, and an option to “Summarize this folder” will appear in the menu.
The summary can cover different types of files within the folder, such as text documents, PDFs, spreadsheets or presentations.
You can also use this feature not only to summarize the content but also to find specific files or ask questions about the folder.
However, this feature is not available to everyone at the moment. It is being gradually made available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and users with business, enterprises, education and premium plans.