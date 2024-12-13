Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's Neuralink faces renewed SEC scrutiny as investigation restarts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reopened an investigation against Neuralink

  • December 13, 2024
The SEC has reportedly revived its investigation into Neuralink, the brain-implant company co-founded by Elon Musk.

According to the Space X legal team, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reopened an investigation.

A letter shared by Musk on Thursday on social media platform X mocked SEC chair Gary Gensler.

He called the SEC "just another weaponized institution doing political dirty work."

"Oh Gary, how could you do this to me?" Musk wrote in the post sharing the letter from his lawyer, Alex Spiro, to Gensler.

As per the letter, it is shared that it was "in the matter of certain purchases, sales, and disclosures of Twitter shares," Spiro said the SEC "reopened" an investigation into Neuralink with disclosing the reasoning of reprobing the mater.

The statement also indicated that the SEC is getting ready to take action against Musk regarding his 2022 purchase of Twitter, which is now known as X.

Later on he shared another post featuring an AI-generated image of a snail wearing a business suit and said it showed Gensler.

Notably, The SEC is probing the way Musk purchased Twitter shares before his $44 billion takeover of the platform.

Musk began acquiring shares in Twitter in 2022, and by spring, he held a 9% ownership in the company before finalizing a deal to buy it completely later that year.

