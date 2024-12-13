WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how

The instant messaging platform is introducing a new in-app call dialler feature!
As per WABetaInfo, the new update allows users to make calls directly from the dialler.
WhatsApp is making the call dialler feature easier to use by moving it from the floating action button in the calls tab to a clearer location in the menu.
No doubt, the floating button offered easy access to the dialler but took up space and made the screen feel cluttered, especially for users with many recent calls.
Now, with this update, users will find an option called “Call a number” in the menu, which opens the dialler so they can enter a phone number directly, making the app more organized and user-friendly.
After entering a phone number, WhatsApp carries out the same verification process as before, checking if the number is linked to an active account.
If the number is associated to a verified business, the blue checkmark appears for extra assurance.
It is worth noting that users can still call unknown numbers without adding them to contacts, simply by typing the number into dialler.
A new in-app call dialler feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version of Android 2.24.26.11 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.