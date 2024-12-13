Sci-Tech

WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how
WhatsApp’s latest feature lets you call without hassle: Here’s how

The instant messaging platform is introducing a new in-app call dialler feature!

As per WABetaInfo, the new update allows users to make calls directly from the dialler.

WhatsApp is making the call dialler feature easier to use by moving it from the floating action button in the calls tab to a clearer location in the menu.

No doubt, the floating button offered easy access to the dialler but took up space and made the screen feel cluttered, especially for users with many recent calls.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

Now, with this update, users will find an option called “Call a number” in the menu, which opens the dialler so they can enter a phone number directly, making the app more organized and user-friendly.

After entering a phone number, WhatsApp carries out the same verification process as before, checking if the number is linked to an active account.

If the number is associated to a verified business, the blue checkmark appears for extra assurance.

It is worth noting that users can still call unknown numbers without adding them to contacts, simply by typing the number into dialler.

A new in-app call dialler feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version of Android 2.24.26.11 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over Allu Arjun's arrest

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at ‘A Complete Unknown’ afterparty
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030

UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Sarah Ferguson shares statement as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble
2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office
2025 likely to be one of hottest years on record, warns Met Office
WhatsApp to roll out translation feature for messages and channel updates
WhatsApp to roll out translation feature for messages and channel updates
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT for iPhone, marking milestone in AI integration with Apple
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
ChatGPT service restores after hours-long global outage
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Meta donates $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
Kessler Syndrome: Space disaster that could cripple your digital world
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
California considers mandatory warning labels on social media
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
WhatsApp enhances voice message replies with instant recording feature
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
Google launches revolutionary quantum computing chip with unprecedented speed
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
'Sora is here': OpenAI unveils revolutionary AI video generation model
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
ByteDance and TikTok ask court to temporary halt US ban
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud
Apple faces lawsuit over child sexual abuse material detection on iCloud