New information came to light last week regarding the relationship between Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo, a businessman who is accused of being a spy and had been banned from entering the UK.
After all this controversy, the Chinese embassy is now urging the UK to stop causing trouble, reported BBC.
The situation has raised concerns about the UK’s security, with some calling for China to be officially recognized as a threat to national security, partly due to Yang’s alleged ties to Prince Andrew.
The ongoing scandal is significantly affecting the UK government, especially after the revelation about Prince Andrew’s involvement, who is the brother of King Charles III.
The government wants to build stronger relations with China to boost the economy and address common issues like climate change.
On the other hand, the allegations involving Yang and his connections to China are creating dilemma for the government.
Tang denied all the allegations saying he was no longer seeking to remain anonymous and had done “nothing wrong or unlawful.”
He added, “The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.I built my private life in the U.K. over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the U.K.”
Considering the situation, on Monday, during a session in the House of Commons, several senior members of the Conservative Party called for stronger actions to protect the UK from hidden Chinese influence.
In response, the UK government has promised to implement a Foreign Influence Registration Scheme by next year.