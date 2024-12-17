World

Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure

The UK government has promised to implement a Foreign Influence Registration Scheme by next year

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Prince Andrews involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure

New information came to light last week regarding the relationship between Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo, a businessman who is accused of being a spy and had been banned from entering the UK.

After all this controversy, the Chinese embassy is now urging the UK to stop causing trouble, reported BBC.

The situation has raised concerns about the UK’s security, with some calling for China to be officially recognized as a threat to national security, partly due to Yang’s alleged ties to Prince Andrew.

The ongoing scandal is significantly affecting the UK government, especially after the revelation about Prince Andrew’s involvement, who is the brother of King Charles III.

The government wants to build stronger relations with China to boost the economy and address common issues like climate change.

On the other hand, the allegations involving Yang and his connections to China are creating dilemma for the government.

Tang denied all the allegations saying he was no longer seeking to remain anonymous and had done “nothing wrong or unlawful.”

He added, “The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.I built my private life in the U.K. over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the U.K.” 

Considering the situation, on Monday, during a session in the House of Commons, several senior members of the Conservative Party called for stronger actions to protect the UK from hidden Chinese influence.

In response, the UK government has promised to implement a Foreign Influence Registration Scheme by next year.

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer

Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega battle fierce unicorn in 'Death of a Unicorn' trailer
Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her

Lady Gaga reacts to Chappell Roan naming chicken after her
Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study

Wine could protect heart health IF measured correctly, study
Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpses of kids' dance skills amidst magical Christmas decor

Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Woman loses leg after cat scratch turns into tragic infection
Woman loses leg after cat scratch turns into tragic infection
Researchers uncover ancient saber-toothed predator older than dinosaurs
Researchers uncover ancient saber-toothed predator older than dinosaurs
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter