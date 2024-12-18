World

IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis

The report has found more than 70 ways to tackle the ongoing climate issues in a comprehensive way

  • by Web Desk
  December 18, 2024
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis

A recent report has shed light on serious issues related to climate change.

As per BBC, the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reviewed scientific evidence and concluded that governments are either underestimating or ignoring the connections between five important issues, that includes water, food, health, biodiversity and climate change.

It further said that addressing these issues separately can lead to negative effects.

For example, tree-planting projects can harm biodiversity or attempts to increase food production might result in river pollution.

The report's co-chair, Paula Harrison, professor of land and water modelling at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology said, “Understanding the interdependencies between the different areas is critical in addressing the crises affecting the natural world.”

She added, “Our current governance systems are often different departments, they're working in silos, they're very fragmented.”

"It is estimated that the unaccounted-for costs of current approaches to economic activity – reflecting impacts on biodiversity, water, health and climate change, including from food production – are at least $10-25tn per year," she said.

Paula further elaborated, “Often these links are not even acknowledged or ignored and what that means is you can get unintended consequences or trade-offs that emerge because people just weren't thinking in an holistic way."

The report has found more than 70 ways to tackle the issues in a comprehensive way.

Additionally, the report also explored future challenges and possible outcomes after 20 or more than 30 years.

