Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson has recently pledged to recover and be back in time to play in the Super Bowl.
Everyone is eagerly waiting for Aidan to return to the game as he has been sidelined since breaking his tibia and fibula during the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
He made a strong statement about his recovery two months after having surgery for the injuries.
Aidan frequently shares recovery updates on his Instagram account, hinting that he might return to the game sooner.
Speaking on The Squeeze podcast Aidan expressed, “I sit there and you know I don’t know if they are going to. How it was going to be without me. Right? But I was sitting there I was like okay if they win like….do they really need me, you know so you kind of get these different things thoughts that pop into your head.”
The 24-year-old added, “I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl. I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I’m like, You guys just got to get there. I promise you, I’m going to be back.”
Aidan Hutchinson’s mom:
Aidan Hutchinson’s mother, Melissa is a photographer who has documented her family’s experiences and supports Aidan by sharing his achievements on her Instagram account. She also has a strong passion for fashion.
Is Aidan Hutchinson married?
Although he’s not married, he’s been in a committed relationship with Alivia Callaghan since early 2022. They made their relationship official in April 2023, and it's clear they share a deep connection.