Indian Court makes unique decision over resolving baby name amid divorce proceedings

An Indian court recently settled a unique baby-naming dispute between a divorcing couple in the southern state of Karnataka.
As per BBC, the court intervened after the couple had a dispute for three years over their son's name.
The report suggested that the fight reached a point where the couple were seeking a divorce.
It is reported that it all started back in 2021, when the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, gave birth to a boy and went to her parents' home for a few weeks.
The husband intended to return with both the mother and the baby to their residence.
However, the 21-year-old woman declined to accept the name her husband had selected for their son.
As per the report of Hunsur's assistant public prosecutor Sowmya MN, she chose the name Adi for her child.
The dispute escalated and the woman approached the local court in Hunsur town of the state's Mysuru district seeking financial support from her husband, and also a divorce.
"She wanted maintenance money as she is a home-maker," he said.
The case was transferred to the People's court, also known as the Lok Adalat where the case can be solved through mediation.
Following the multiple suggestions by the court the child's name was finalized Aryavardhana, Sowmya said, which means "of nobility".
After the settlement, the couple exchanged garlands and left happily to continue their marriage.