Wisconsin school shooting investigation reveals shocking update

Most recent transition in Madison, Wisconsin school shooting has left the whole nation mourning.
Wisconsin school shooting receives shocking updates as it got revealed by the authorities that Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old girl, who was named the perpetrator in the shooting was in contact with a 20-year-old California man amidst the crime.
The man, now identified as Alexander Charles Paffendorf is said to exchange messages with the female shooter where he told Rupnow how he is planning a mass shooting at a government building.
Madison police is trying to understand the motive behind the school shooting by investigating Rupnow's online activities, her phone and interviewing the teen’s family and friends.
As stated by the police in a shared statement, “Defining the motive remains a top priority, there appears to be a combination of many factors right now.”
Meanwhile, Paffendorf is facing “gun violence emergency order” which requires him to hand over any firearm he has.
As reported by the order, FBI made contact with the 20-year-old man after he was discovered being in contact with Rupnow, messages found by the federal authorities in which he was orchestrating another mass shooting, which Paffendorf admitted as per FBI.
It is yet to be revealed if the man involved is in custody or is facing any charges as according to Carlsbad, California police, the case is being handled by FBI while Natalie Rupnow’s surrounding are being looked into by Madison police.
On the other hand, the two victims who lost their life due to the mass shooting were identified as a ninth-grader Rubi Vergara and Erin West, a 42-year-old substitute teacher and coordinator.