World

Wisconsin school shooting investigation reveals shocking update

A school shooting took place last Monday at Abundant Life Christian School, taking 2 individuals lives, leaving 6 injured

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Wisconsin school shooting investigation reveals shocking update
Wisconsin school shooting investigation reveals shocking update

Most recent transition in Madison, Wisconsin school shooting has left the whole nation mourning.

Wisconsin school shooting receives shocking updates as it got revealed by the authorities that Natalie Rupnow, a 15-year-old girl, who was named the perpetrator in the shooting was in contact with a 20-year-old California man amidst the crime.

The man, now identified as Alexander Charles Paffendorf is said to exchange messages with the female shooter where he told Rupnow how he is planning a mass shooting at a government building.

Madison police is trying to understand the motive behind the school shooting by investigating Rupnow's online activities, her phone and interviewing the teen’s family and friends.

As stated by the police in a shared statement, “Defining the motive remains a top priority, there appears to be a combination of many factors right now.”

Meanwhile, Paffendorf is facing “gun violence emergency order” which requires him to hand over any firearm he has.

As reported by the order, FBI made contact with the 20-year-old man after he was discovered being in contact with Rupnow, messages found by the federal authorities in which he was orchestrating another mass shooting, which Paffendorf admitted as per FBI.

It is yet to be revealed if the man involved is in custody or is facing any charges as according to Carlsbad, California police, the case is being handled by FBI while Natalie Rupnow’s surrounding are being looked into by Madison police.

On the other hand, the two victims who lost their life due to the mass shooting were identified as a ninth-grader Rubi Vergara and Erin West, a 42-year-old substitute teacher and coordinator.

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 wreckage after 10 years
Malaysia resumes search for missing MH370 wreckage after 10 years
Keir Starmer to name Lord Mandelson as UK’s next ambassador to the US
Keir Starmer to name Lord Mandelson as UK’s next ambassador to the US
Starbucks baristas to strike over working conditions
Starbucks baristas to strike over working conditions
Indian Court makes unique decision over resolving baby name amid divorce proceedings
Indian Court makes unique decision over resolving baby name amid divorce proceedings
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals most embarrassing moment with him
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals most embarrassing moment with him
When will the winter solstice hit and bring shortest day of the year?
When will the winter solstice hit and bring shortest day of the year?
Kew gardens announces official naming of 149 new plants, 23 fungi in 2024
Kew gardens announces official naming of 149 new plants, 23 fungi in 2024
Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trump's presidency
Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trump's presidency
'The Simpsons' makes major announcement on its 35th anniversary
'The Simpsons' makes major announcement on its 35th anniversary