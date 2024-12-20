World

Drunk man’s giant santa brings North Yorkshire village together every Christmas

Peter Routledge was shopping online when he mistakenly ordered a giant Father Christmas

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Preparations for Christmas are in full swing around the world, while a drunken man’s mistake has become the focus of everyone’s attention.

As per BBC, man, named Peter Routledge was shopping online four years ago when he mistakenly ordered a giant Father Christmas.

This mistake somehow led to the creation of a Christmas tradition that the people in a North Yorkshire village now enjoy and look forward to during the holiday season.

As per Daily Mail, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Peter said, “Although it was a drunken purchase and my wife was not happy with me, it was something I thought was needed to get everyone to smile especially during Covid.”

He added, “We did not think of doing anything with it until people started coming down to take pictures.”

Peter spent over £1,000 on a 26-foot inflatable Santa Claus, which is actually bigger than his house in Poppleton.

The couple is gathering funds this year for York Inspirational Kids, an organization that supports families and children with disabilities.

Speaking to BBC, Mrs Routledge said, "It brings so much happiness to the village and a lot to people in York as well. He's also done some good work for charities and we also collect food for a local food bank."

Mrs Routledge added, "People have been so generous and people just love to come see it."

Donations can be made either by scanning a QR code or by placing money in a bucket.

