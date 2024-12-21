Entertainment

Inside Travis Kelce's plan to throw Taylor Swift Eras Tour surprise party

Travis Kelce had arranged a birthday party for his girlfriend Taylor Swift after Eras Tour ended

  December 21, 2024
Travis Kelce proved he’s not just a star on the field but also in romance, pulling off an unforgettable surprise party for Taylor Swift to celebrate her record-breaking Eras Tour.

As per Page Six, the source shared that the NFL player had a scheme to host an extravagant party, which he had arranged for the Lover crooner well before the end of the ground-breaking Eras Tour.

The insider said, “Travis had this surprise party planned for a while now and it was something he knew he wanted to do.”

They went on to say, “Travis wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in.”

According to the tipster, they shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, is “so proud of her” and “thankful he was able to pull it off without a hitch.”

Prior to this, Swift's friend Ashley Avignone opened up on Thursday that “[Swift] thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included.”

Previously, the insider revealed that the Evermore singer “was blown away and couldn’t believe [Kelce] went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her.”

They added, “Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there. It really meant so much to her.”

The party was attended by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Avignone and even Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

