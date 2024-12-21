World

Peter Mandelson faces strong jab from Trump campaign adviser over ambassador role

Lord Peter Mandelson was appointed as the UK’s next ambassador to the US on December 19, 2024

A key campaign adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump took a strong jab at Lord Peter Mandelson, the incoming UK ambassador to the US.

As per BBC, Peter was appointed as the UK’s next ambassador to the US on Friday, December 20.

Despite his past controversies, Downing Street may have decided that sending someone closely connected to political figures in the UK would be positively received at the White House.

Despite this, Chris LaCivita, who helped manage Trump’s presidential campaign, called Peter “an absolute moron” and said that Peter "should stay home" in his social media post.

Peter, who is considered a well-known figure in British politics, held various important ministerial positions under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

After that, he was given a life peerage in the House of Lords.

Peter will succeed Dame Karen Pierce as the UK’s ambassador to the US, whose time as the ambassador in Washington, is coming to an end.

Peter described his appointment as the UK’s next ambassador to the US “as a great honour.”

He added, “We face challenges in Britain, but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities.”

Sir Keir Starmer expressed, "The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship.”

He further added, “Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength."

