Rey Misterio Sr.: Lucha Libre icon dies aged 66

Uncle of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Jr. was a pioneer of the high-flying lucha libre style in Mexico and the US

  • December 21, 2024
Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr. passes away at the age of 66.

According to Times of India, the family of the legendary wrestler confirmed the death of the uncle of WWE superstar Rey Mysterio Jr. on December 20, 2024.

The Master of the High-Flying Moves became a star in Mexico's lucha libre after winning top championships like the World Wrestling Association, Pro Wrestling Revolution, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Mexico's version of the WWE.

Lucha Libre AAA, in a post on X, wrote, “We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

The wrestling world and fans expressed their condolences on the death of legendary player.

A user wrote, “Rest in peace, Legend! Renowned Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr.”

“Thank you for making our childhood awesome,” another added.

“Thank you, Rey Mysterio Sr....for giving the world a guy who would change wrestling forever,” the third one penned.

Rey Misterio debuted in wrestling in January 1976 and won multiple titles throughout his career, including the WWA World Welterweight and Middleweight Championships, the Mexican Welterweight and Middleweight Championships, the Mexican National Middleweight Championship, the Tijuana Wrestling Championship, and the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

