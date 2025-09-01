Home / Sports

The Rock stuns fans with shocking transformation ahead of new biopic

The Rock prepared for his new biopic 'The Smashing Machine', based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently stunned fans with a dramatically leaner look at the Venice Film Festival.

The Rock, famous for his massive physique in wrestling and Hollywood films, follows intense workouts and a strict diet of up to 6,000 calories a day.

But he surprised fans by losing about 60 pounds, going from 300 to 240 lbs and appearing much slimmer and almost unrecognizable on the red carpet.

At the event, The Rock wore a loose shirt and formal pants, making some fans questions whether the photos and videos were real or altered with AI.

This transformation came as he prepared for his new biopic The Smashing Machine, based on the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, which will be released on October 3.

Fans reaction on The Rock new shocking look:

As soon as The Rock's new look went viral, fans flooded social media, expressing shock at how dramatically his body had changed.

One user wrote, "What happened to him," while another commented, "Is this AI."

"Dude has been my man crush since 98. AI or not, don’t like it," the third one added.

"Looks like AI to me," a fourth concluded.

