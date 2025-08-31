F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire

McLaren's driver Oscar Piastri won an exciting F1 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, August 31.
While, his teammate Lando Norris suffered a major setback in his championship hopes after having to retire from the race near the end.
Norris initially dropped to third behind Max Verstappen on the first lap but kept close to Piastri after regaining second place a few laps later.
With the eight laps remaining, an oil leak forced him to retire. This is his second retirement of the year following a crash at the Canadian Grand Prix when he collided with his teammate's car.
Norris is now 34 points behind Piastri with nine races left in the season.
After winning the race, Piastri expressed, "It feels good obviously, I controlled the race when I needed to and obviously it was incredibly unfortunate for Lando [Norris] at the end," as per BBC Sports.
Piastri further added, "But I felt like I was in control of that one and just used the pace when I needed to. That was a bit of a different race to 12 months ago, so very happy with all the work we've done to try to improve around here, and very satisfied to come out on top."
Meanwhile, Verstappen of Red Bull moved up to second place while 20-year-old French rookie Isack Hadjar was promoted to third, becoming the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium.
Top 10
1) Piastri
2) Verstappen
3) Hadjar
4) Russell
5) Albon
6) Bearman
7) Stroll
8) Alonso
9) Tsunoda
10) Ocon