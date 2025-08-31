Home / Sports

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire

Lando Norris suffers second retirement of the season following a crash at Canadian Grand Prix

F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire
F1 standings: Oscar Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris forced to retire

McLaren's driver Oscar Piastri won an exciting F1 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, August 31.

While, his teammate Lando Norris suffered a major setback in his championship hopes after having to retire from the race near the end.

Norris initially dropped to third behind Max Verstappen on the first lap but kept close to Piastri after regaining second place a few laps later.

With the eight laps remaining, an oil leak forced him to retire. This is his second retirement of the year following a crash at the Canadian Grand Prix when he collided with his teammate's car.

Norris is now 34 points behind Piastri with nine races left in the season.

After winning the race, Piastri expressed, "It feels good obviously, I controlled the race when I needed to and obviously it was incredibly unfortunate for Lando [Norris] at the end," as per BBC Sports.

Piastri further added, "But I felt like I was in control of that one and just used the pace when I needed to. That was a bit of a different race to 12 months ago, so very happy with all the work we've done to try to improve around here, and very satisfied to come out on top."

Meanwhile, Verstappen of Red Bull moved up to second place while 20-year-old French rookie Isack Hadjar was promoted to third, becoming the youngest French driver ever to reach the podium.

Top 10

1) Piastri

2) Verstappen

3) Hadjar

4) Russell

5) Albon

6) Bearman

7) Stroll

8) Alonso

9) Tsunoda

10) Ocon

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match Ronaldo Nazario’s brilliance, claims ex-Real Madrid star
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 940 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post

Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina shows off sparkling engagement ring in new post
Georgina Rodríguez posts picture with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time after engagement

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole
Oscar Piastri seals pole position at Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying after close edge over Lando Norris

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset
Felix Auger-Aliassime claims shocking victory over third seed Zverev at the US Open

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open